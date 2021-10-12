Submit a Tip
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman renews call for Laundrie to surrender

Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the revelation that Gabrielle Petito was strangled and her cause of death ruled as a homicide, Duane Chapman says that’s bad news for the only person of interest in the case.

“The coroner’s statement has established a timeline that looks worse for Brian Laundrie,” a statement from the reality TV star said. “His continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty. His best decision now would be to turn himself in,” Chapman wrote. “I can’t fathom how Brian’s parents can live with themselves after how they’ve stonewalled the Petito family. They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”

Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been independently searching for Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest in the case. Petito’s body was found last month after she was reported missing. She had been on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

A news conference with the Teton County coroner revealed that Gabby was strangled. Brian has not been seen in nearly four weeks. A federal arrest warrant has been issued on bank fraud charges.

Dog has been actively tweeting about his search for Brian, even knocking on the door of the Laundrie family home.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

