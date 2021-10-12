Submit a Tip
The Downtown Conway Alive Golf Cart Parade and Contest is just around the corner

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your creative hats on! The Downtown Conway Alive Golf Cart Parade and Contest is happening on Saturday, October 30th from 11am-12pm.

We loved learning all about the spooky fun you can participate in! Come along with us for everything you need to know.

You’ll also catch our host, Halley Murrow and Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold judging the event.

For more information or to sign up, visit their website here.

