Dillon City Council votes to not support I-73 route through Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon City Council voted on Monday night to not support the current plans to complete I-73, which would connect the Grand Strand to I-95.

The city council voted unanimously in favor of supporting a resolution that opposes the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s preferred route of I-73 through Dillon County.

City Manager Glen Wagner said there aren’t any on or exit ramps in Dillon County for I-73.

The Dillon City Council’s vote comes after the Dillon County GOP announced it does not support the completion of I-73. The group believes that it would hurt Dillon County’s economy because it relies on revenue from beach travelers and worries that will be lost if I-73 is built to the Grand Strand.

Instead, the Dillon County GOP chairman said he would rather see state Highway 9 widened from Dillon to Green Sea.

Just last week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he will recommend $300 million to help fund the completion of I-73.

The total cost of the expansion is estimated at $1.6 billion. The state will come up with half of that money, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

