Deputies make arrest in shooting that killed 1, hurt 2 in Robeson County

Daniel Brooks
Daniel Brooks(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man faces serious charges after investigators said he shot and killed one person and injured two others.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Daniel Brooks of Lumberton on Monday. His charges include murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.

Authorities said the charges are in relation to the death of 34-year-old Stephen Douglas and two other men back in September. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Deep Brand Road to call about multiple people shot.

Douglas and two others were taken to the hospital. Authorities said Douglas died upon arrival at the hospital. The other two were treated and released for their injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

