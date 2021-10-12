Coroner called to scene after deputy chase, shots fired at I-85 exit, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The coroner is responding after a chase and shooting Tuesday on Interstate 85 involving a deputy, officials said.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Lt. J.T. Foster said at about 1:50 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Lee Street in Anderson.

The driver failed to stop and a chase started, Foster said.

The pursuit ended on Highway 8 at Interstate 85, or exit 32.

During the conclusion of the chase, at least one deputy discharged their firearm striking the suspect at least one time, Foster said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is also responding, as standard procedure, Foster said.

Traffic on I-85 and Highway 8 is heavy and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The onramp to I-85 from Highway 8 is closed.

The bridge over I-85 at exit 32/Highway 8 is also closed.

Deputies said it appears the traffic stop was about a stolen vehicle.

