CCU TE Isaiah Likely named Sun Belt offensive player of the week

Coastal Carolina senior tight end continues to garner accolades
By CCU Athletics
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play last week at Arkansas State (Oct. 7)., the league office announced on Monday.

The honor is the fourth weekly honor for Likely this week. He earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Team of the Week for week 6, was named a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week, and was tabbed the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

Likely led the Chanticleers to a 52-20 win on the road at Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conference play, setting new Sun Belt, Coastal, and career single-game records with new career-highs in catches (8), yards (232), and receiving touchdowns (4).

He set a new Sun Belt record, becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first-ever Chanticleer to catch four touchdown passes in the same game.

His four touchdown catches in the win on Thursday were tied for the second-most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player, while his 232 receiving yards were the third-most in SBC single-game history.

His 232 receiving yards were the second-most in a single game in CCU’s 19-year history, and the most-ever by a tight end.

What is most impressive, however, is that his touchdown catches consisted of 99 yards, 64 yards, 16 yards, and four yards.

On the season, Likely has 27 catches for 513 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns.

Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC), which has won six-straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019, will have an open week this week before returning to the road to face off with Appalachian State (4-1, 1-0 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

