ACLU, CCU professor weigh in on North Myrtle Beach’s restrictions on loud, vulgar music

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Questions are being raised about whether the noise ordinance in North Myrtle Beach violates First Amendment rights.

North Myrtle Beach leaders previously said they received several complaints from people about vulgar and obscene music coming from a business on Main Street. The name of the business was not provided.

Last week, the city followed up on those complaints by unanimously voting to impose a maximum decibel level that can be played at businesses and homes inside the city limits, according to the time of day, at which “obscene, vulgar and/or profane lyrics” can be played.

On Oct. 7, The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to North Myrtle Beach leaders requesting that they repeal the amendments to the noise ordinance, stating it violates the first amendment.

In response to the letter from the ACLU, the spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach said everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Some people agree with the ACLU and feel restrictions on when a business can play vulgar music violates the first amendment, while others disagree.

An expert on this matter said the United States Supreme Court has laid out a clear definition to determine when expressive actions are protected.

Dr. Wendy Weinhold, an associate professor of journalism at Coastal Carolina University, said in the Miller v. California case, the Supreme Court laid out an established test to determine when expressive materials cross the line into obscenity that’s not protected:

First, if the actions are considered offensive to the average person based on their community standards.

Second, the work depicts in an explicitly offensive way, sexual conduct defined by the applicable state law

Third, the work as a whole has no artistic, scientific or literary merit.

Weinhold said if all three of those conditions are met, the expressions can be considered obscenity. Otherwise, she said it could be considered censorship.

She added it’s not based on whether or not we like it.

“Saying it’s offensive to me, well the eyes of the beholder don’t work because what’s offensive to me could get someone else dancing and that’s artistic value,” Weinhold explained. “It really is a matter of do people enjoy it? Yes. And if they do then those who don’t, the Supreme Court says you need to go somewhere else.”

From 2020 to the present day, the city said the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Dispatch has received over 2,000 calls for service regarding noise in the city limits.

