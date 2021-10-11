Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar.

Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive.

Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues