Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way, head-on crash on an interstate in Rock Hill.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 was headed southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officials say the vehicle, that was going the wrong way on the Interstate, crashed into another northbound vehicle.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate multiple traffic fatalities.

The female driver of the vehicle that was going the wrong way was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her front-seat passenger, identified as 5-year-old Rylee Pate, was pronounced dead on scene. The child was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

All three people in the other vehicle were pronounced dead on scene. All three were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.

Those three people were identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Givens, 20-year-old Briasia Moore and 17-year-old Nykiera Moore. Officials say all three of these people were related.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

