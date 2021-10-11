Plane crashes near home in S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A plane crashed in Greenville County Sunday afternoon near a populated area.

Dispatchers said the first calls came in just after noon about a plane going down behind a home on Highview Drive. That’s across from Wade Hampton High School in the area of Woodlawn Cemetery, off Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Dispatchers said crews from the Wade Hampton Fire Department were at the scene.

Emails to the newsroom said both county and city law enforcement were also at the scene.

“The officer up at the intersection said a plane had crashed and then he pointed to it and that’s when we first saw the plane up in the tree,” said Michael Rubner, a nearby neighbor.

A WYFF News 4 crew at the scene talked to the pilot, William Kepper, who said he was flying from Aiken when the plane had an engine failure and the parachute saved his life.

He said he called the Downtown Greenville Airport and declared an emergency, and was cleared to land there, but he knew he wouldn’t make it.

