Pamplico police officer involved in crash during chase, mayor says

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pamplico police officer was involved in a crash during a chase on Monday, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor D. Marshall Munn said an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled and there was a chase along Pamplico Highway.

In an effort to keep other people in town safe from being caught up in the chase, the officer performed a PIT maneuver, Munn said.

One of the patrol cars was hit, but Munn said that everyone is OK and there weren’t any major injuries.

Munn added that the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out first.

No names have been released in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

