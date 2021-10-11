Submit a Tip
One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County Sunday night.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call on Wanets Landing Road in Leland. Gunfire was exchanged between deputies and one man. The man is dead but all deputies are okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ingram and District Attorney Jon David have requested the SBI investigate the incident. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.

