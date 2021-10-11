One killed, another hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night at a Dillon County nightclub, officials said.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said it happened at the Escalade Club on Highway 57 South.

Grimsley identified the victim as 32-year-old Gregory Covington.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

There is no word on the current condition of the person injured.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.