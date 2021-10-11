Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a new report.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of members of the U.S. military remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated as deadlines approach for the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to a review of data published in Sunday’s Washington Post, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination among the armed services varies a great deal.

For instance, vaccine compliance in the active-duty Navy is 90%.

But for the Marine Corps, it’s 72%, though both services share the same Nov. 28 deadline.

The lowest overall rates of vaccination are in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

They are both around 40%, which is just half the rate of the regular Army’s active-duty troops, which stands at 81%.

Still, the Pentagon is optimistic that as deadlines approach, the vast majority of U.S. service members will carry out their orders to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon returns after pandemic hiatus
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic
A 6-year-old girl from Georgia has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Sunday.
Amber Alert canceled, child found safe in Georgia
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’