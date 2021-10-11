Submit a Tip
Man tried in absentia for trying to break into woman’s home arrested, returned to Horry Co.

Devin Lavar Outen
Devin Lavar Outen(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who was tried in absentia for attempting to break into a woman’s Conway area home has been arrested.

Jail records show Devin Lavar Outen, 37, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday morning on two counts of failure to appear, one count of escape, and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Horry County Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Tonya Root said she did not immediately know where Outen was apprehended. However, jail records list Asheville, N.C., as the last known address.

Outen was convicted of attempted first-degree burglary in February 2020, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He failed to return to court and was tried in absentia.

A judge ordered Outen’s sentence sealed pending his arrest. The minimum sentence for the charge is 15 years in prison.

On July 6, 2018, Outen tried to break into a 71-year-old’s home on Green Leaf Drive using a tire iron.

Authorities said the woman ran out the front door while on the phone with 911. She had also grabbed her gun and fired two shots at Outen.

Horry County police found Outen a short distance away along S.C. 544 near the Dollar General store and took him into custody, according to the release.

Outen had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

He was later charged in the incident.

