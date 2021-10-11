Horry County School Board to meet first time since federal judge ruled against S.C. mask proviso

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education’s meeting on Monday will be the first one since a federal judge ruled against a state proviso that prevents school districts from implementing a mask requirement.

Proviso 1.108 prohibits school districts from using state funds to enforce mask mandates. But a couple of weeks ago, a federal judge ruled that the proviso discriminates against children with disabilities.

Currently, the Horry County Board of Education’s agenda does not have an action item on it where masks will be discussed, but it could be brought up during the COVID-19 update on the agenda.

A board member could also request that a discussion on masks be added to the agenda or executive session for legal guidance, which happened around the start of school.

