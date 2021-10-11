Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County School Board to meet first time since federal judge ruled against S.C. mask proviso

By Zach Wilcox and Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education’s meeting on Monday will be the first one since a federal judge ruled against a state proviso that prevents school districts from implementing a mask requirement.

Proviso 1.108 prohibits school districts from using state funds to enforce mask mandates. But a couple of weeks ago, a federal judge ruled that the proviso discriminates against children with disabilities.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Currently, the Horry County Board of Education’s agenda does not have an action item on it where masks will be discussed, but it could be brought up during the COVID-19 update on the agenda.

A board member could also request that a discussion on masks be added to the agenda or executive session for legal guidance, which happened around the start of school.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will be at the meeting and will have a full wrap-up of what was discussed at the school board meeting on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

Deputies respond to shots fired call in Florence County; 1 person taken to hospital
Curtis Townsend
Neighbors question safety tactics after woman shot in Lancaster, S.C.; housing authority stays silent
Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Michelle Morrison was awarded the Officer Joe McGarry Memorial Police...
‘Honored and humbled’: Pfc. Michelle Morrison receives Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year award
.
‘Honored and humbled’: Pfc. Michelle Morrison receives Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year award