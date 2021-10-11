Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is sharing the love after receiving a massive donation of pet supplies.

Last week, a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other supplies were donated from Chewy and The Humane Society of the United States.

The HCACC will be providing several opportunities for people in the community to snag a free bag or two of pet food.

“It’s our hope that these supplies will make it into the hands of those who could really use the help,” the HCACC posted on its social media. “Even the most loving of pet parents sometimes needs a little assistance, and that’s what this is all about.”

The animal care center will be offering free pet food to those in the community at the adoption event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Conway Ford on Church Street.

Those who adopt at the event will receive a free bag of food to get them started with their new fur baby.

But even if you already have a furry family member, you can stop by the event and still walk away with dog or cat food.

The Horry County Animal Care Center will also be allowing residents in need to reach out to the shelter and arrange a time to pick up a bag of dog or cat food at the shelter.

You can email them at shelter@horrycounty.org to arrange a pick-up time for yourself or someone else you may know who is in need to pet food.

