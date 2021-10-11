Submit a Tip
‘Honored and humbled’: Pfc. Michelle Morrison receives Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year award

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some of Myrtle Beach’s most dedicated police officers were recognized on Monday for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach hosted the 56th Annual Police Officer of the Year Award.

Several officers were nominated, but Pfc. Michelle Morrison was named this year’s recipient of the Officer Joe McGarry Memorial Police Officer of the Year Award.

It’s named after Joe McGarry who died in the line of duty while serving with the department in 2002.

Morrison has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more than three years. She currently works the waterfront precinct, which includes the Ocean Boulevard area.

She said every day, her goal is to change people’s perceptions of police for the better through her work.

“Humbled. Honored and humbled. To be a part of this city and be a part of this community, to be able to work every day for this community and to be recognized for the work that I do, it makes you want to go out there. As soon as I’m done here, I’m going out on the street, and I can’t wait,” Morrison said.

In total, seven officers were nominated. The other officers nominated were Pfc. Christopher Voegele, Cpl. Joseph Lardino, Pfc. Nickolas Heard, Pfc. Justin Falco, Pfc. Kurt Sculac and Cpl. Kristie Muhlbaier.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

