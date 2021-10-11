Graham to make third trip this year to US-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (WCSC) - Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to visit Arizona on Monday to talk with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about security along the United States-Mexico border.

South Carolina’s senior Republican senator tweeted Sunday evening he is “look(ing) forward” to the meeting in Yuma, about three hours southwest of Phoenix, to discuss “border security and the flow of migrants into the United States.”

Look forward to visiting Yuma, Arizona tomorrow to meet with the @CBP to discuss border security and the flow of migrants into the United States. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 10, 2021

Graham’s office said he will tour migrant processing facilities and meet with border officials during the trip. It will be his third trip to the border this year following a visit to Arizona in February and Texas the following month.

In March, the senator introduced legislation to reform immigration policies his office described as “broken.” He also laid the blame for the border problems at the feet of President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.