FIRST ALERT: Cooler & dry start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the work week off with temperatures in the 60s as you step out the door this morning. Our actual temperatures today will be held in check by a mix of sun and clouds and winds out of the north/northeast.

Clouds stick around for the first half of the work week. (WMBF)

High pressure will continue to sit up to our north through this week and eventually will lead to clearing skies by Tuesday for now, low-level moisture will be just high enough to keep the clouds around and the temperatures down. We know the kids are off of school today, so take advantage of the cooler weather today and get them out to the park or even the beach for the day! Just know that it won’t be sunshine all day today.

Clouds keep temperatures in check for the next day or two. (WMBF)

Highs will remain in the upper 70s today and tomorrow before we start to see full blown sunshine work back into the forecast for the second part of Tuesday but more importantly into Wednesday.

The muggy meter will begin to climb quickly through the end of the week. (WMBF)

Highs will return to the mid-upper 80s by the end of the week with dry conditions. The mugginess will start to become even more noticeable by the end of the work week and into the weekend before a cold front swings through early Sunday. As of right now, our only rain chance this week is on Sunday at a slim 20%. Enjoy a dry week!

