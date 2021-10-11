Drinks with Danyel: Down Syndrome Awareness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and we learned all about the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society during this weeks ‘Drinks with Danyel’.

The Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society will not be having the Buddy Walk this year to make sure everyone can stay safe but they will be doing something for families only.

They have some great programs for people with down syndrome and their families. You can learn more at grandstrandds.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.