Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Drinks with Danyel: Down Syndrome Awareness Month

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and we learned all about the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society during this weeks ‘Drinks with Danyel’.

The Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society will not be having the Buddy Walk this year to make sure everyone can stay safe but they will be doing something for families only.

They have some great programs for people with down syndrome and their families. You can learn more at grandstrandds.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

gst
Ritchie's General Store and Eatery preparing for Loris Bog-Off Festival
gst
Live your best life: Inlet Holistic Health and Wellness
gst
Back Street Cafe preparing for Loris Bog-Off Festival
gst
Drinks with Danyel: Down Syndrome Awareness Month