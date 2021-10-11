Deputies respond to shots fired call in Florence County; 1 person taken to hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Monday to McMillan Lane for a call of gunshots with a victim.

The sheriff’s office said a victim was transported from the scene and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will provide additional information as it becomes available.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.