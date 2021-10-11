Coroner identifies woman killed in Dillon shooting
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a shooting Friday night in Dillon.
The shooting happened on North 14th Avenue, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
Grimsley identified the victim as 26-year-old Zenna Ann Bethea.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Dillon Police Department is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.