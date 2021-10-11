Coroner identifies victims killed after shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County coroner released the names of two people who were killed outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the victims as 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine. Both are from Richmond County, N.C. He added that their bodies will be autopsied on Friday, and their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened outside of Club Amnesia, which is located close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, and it’s believed that all parties involved were from North Carolina and knew each other.

Murphy said there were off-duty deputies working security at the club that night, and they responded after hearing shots fired outside.

He also said the incident happened after-hours, and that the suspects left the scene at a high rate of speed into North Carolina.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

