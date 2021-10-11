Conway police search for missing, endangered 78-year-old man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who is considered endangered.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Jesse Hodges was last seen at his home in Conway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Hodges has dementia and was in a “confused state” when he was last seen.

He reportedly left his home in a 2014 white Chevrolet Tahoe with South Carolina tag “VT9980.”

Hodges is described as bald, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hodge’s whereabouts should contact Conway police (843) 248-1790.

