Conway police search for missing, endangered 78-year-old man
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who is considered endangered.
According to authorities, 78-year-old Jesse Hodges was last seen at his home in Conway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Hodges has dementia and was in a “confused state” when he was last seen.
He reportedly left his home in a 2014 white Chevrolet Tahoe with South Carolina tag “VT9980.”
Hodges is described as bald, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 to 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on Hodge’s whereabouts should contact Conway police (843) 248-1790.
