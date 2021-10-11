Body found at NC national park, NPS says

Submit a Tip
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Boone, North Carolina.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Boone, North Carolina.

According to the National Park Service, dispatchers received a report from a park visitor of the body on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m.

NPS said that when law enforcement rangers arrived they found the deceased male below Yadkin Valley Overlook, at Milepost 289.8.

The cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is being led by NPS Investigative Services Branch, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

