Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. health officials report more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent