Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
The Horry County Animal Care Center received a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other...
Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community
.
VIDEO: Horry County Animal Care Center receives massive pet supply donation
Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill