The 42nd Loris Bog-Off Festival is happening this weekend

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For 42 consecutive years, Loris has hosted their annual Bog-Off Festival. It’s happening this Saturday from 9am-7pm.

From delicious chicken bog to contests, great music, and more! Come along with us for everything you can expect. Admission is free and open to the public.

