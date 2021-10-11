The 42nd Loris Bog-Off Festival is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For 42 consecutive years, Loris has hosted their annual Bog-Off Festival. It’s happening this Saturday from 9am-7pm.

From delicious chicken bog to contests, great music, and more! Come along with us for everything you can expect. Admission is free and open to the public.

