Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County Sheriff’s master deputy died from COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the RCSO announced.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.

“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at the present time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.