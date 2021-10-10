Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County Sheriff’s master deputy died from COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the RCSO announced.
Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.
Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.
“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement.
Funeral arrangements are still pending at the present time.
