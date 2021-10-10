Submit a Tip
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30.
(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County Sheriff’s master deputy died from COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the RCSO announced.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.

“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at the present time.

