Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Conn., after its first sea trials. A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Jack Sauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents.

Toebbe, 42, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday along with his 45-year-old wife, Diana, after he had placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in Jefferson County, according to the department.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether either Toebbe had a lawyer.

Prosecutors say the scheme began in April 2020 when Toebbe sent a package to a foreign government containing a sample of U.S. secrets he could provide, along with instructions for how to continue the furtive relationship. He then began communicating with someone who was actually an undercover agent and agreed to sell information for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, according to the complaint, which alleges violations of the Atomic Energy Act.

The Toebbes are expected to have their initial court appearances Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows the latest design for the Surfworks surf park in Myrtle Beach.
Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders
Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Longs, 1 injured
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
Jerritt Orian Cox
Loris man accused of catalytic converter thefts in NC
Quentin Mitchell
Authorities searching for missing Lumberton man

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say