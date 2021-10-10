Submit a Tip
Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak.

After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers offense struggled against an Eagles defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in its previous two games.

Darnold’s effort to bring Carolina (3-2) back in the final 2 1/2 minutes ended when he was picked off by Steven Nelson along the left sideline as he threw under pressure. The Eagles, who were held to 88 yards in the first half, ran out the clock from there to hand Carolina its first loss at home.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries for Carolina filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

