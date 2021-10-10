Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is facing new challenges in their temporary home located in Tanger Outlets.

The organization had to move all of its animals after officials said there was a pest issue at their permanent location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

The city also had said that the building was beginning to “deteriorate significantly.”

So while things are being taken care of at their original home, the shelter now needs to foster most of its cats and dogs due to the small space in the new building.

GSHS manager Elise Hoover is still searching for available homes for the animals due to the number of new ones coming into the shelter.

Within the last couple of days, GSHS received at least a few new rescue dogs and a box of kittens that needed to be bottle-fed. They’re also struggling to manage the influx of animals.

“A lot of our foster homes are already full,” Hoover said. “So, when we made the transition, we needed to transfer a lot of our animals to foster care because of lack of space here.”

The shelter is also facing a shortage of employees, according to Hoover.

“It’s definitely a change for us and the animals. There’s been a lot of hurdles that we’ve come across,” she said.

Despite problems with space at the new location, Hoover said there’s also been some good that’s come out of the move.

People there to shop at the outlets have also casually stopped by the shelter, and GSHS has even seen an increase in adoptions.

“We had a lot of people out here and just people passing through and wanted to check it out, and ended up taking an animal home,” Hoover said.

GSHS will remain at the temporary location until their original location is fully repaired and free of pests. Officials previously told WMBF News that the lease on the Tanger Outlets suites ends on Oct. 31, but they hope to be out of the building before then.

Hoover said Saturday they’re still unsure exactly when GSHS will move back to their original home.

The shelter is currently located at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Suite N210, in Myrtle Beach. GSHS is open Monday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

