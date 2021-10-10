Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy morning gives way to increasing sunshine this afternoon

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies and breezy winds are in store for the first half of our Sunday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The cloud cover in place this morning will gradually break up and give way to partly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon hours. Once the sunshine returns, it’s actually shaping up to be a very nice end to the weekend! Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy winds continuing across the beaches.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

As we head into Monday, a few stray showers return to the forecast. As of right now, these will be light and brief with only a 20% chance on the way. These rain chances will help to keep a few more clouds around for tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Looking ahead into the rest of the new work week, a calmer weather pattern settles into the Carolinas. This is going to mean fewer rain chances and warming temperatures throughout this week.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Temperatures will remain above average throughout the new work week, with high temperatures nearing the middle 80s for some inland areas! Stay cool this week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

