Conway Medical Center, community organizers team up to promote breast cancer awareness

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A local hospital and some community organizers teamed up to promote breast cancer awareness in Horry County.

Conway Medical Center and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted a mobile mammogram station Saturday at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Conway. The event particularly aimed to spread awareness and provide services for women 40 and older at little or no cost.

The checkups were booked within two hours, something organizers considered a positive in lowering the risk of serious complications for minorities or those in underserved communities.

“Early detection is what is needed and typically the underserved get diagnosed later as a result,” said Utocqua Grissett, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. chapter. “Disproportionately, the ones that die from a disease that is totally curable in this age and time.”

CMC says Black and Hispanic women are at a higher risk for more aggressive forms of breast cancer, with part of it being due to a lack of access to mammography in many areas.

Doctors recommend doing a breast checkup at least once a month.

