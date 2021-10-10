Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway Medical Center, community organizers team up to promote breast cancer awareness

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A local hospital and some community organizers teamed up to promote breast cancer awareness in Horry County.

Conway Medical Center and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted a mobile mammogram station Saturday at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Conway. The event particularly aimed to spread awareness and provide services for women 40 and older at little or no cost.

The checkups were booked within two hours, something organizers considered a positive in lowering the risk of serious complications for minorities or those in underserved communities.

“Early detection is what is needed and typically the underserved get diagnosed later as a result,” said Utocqua Grissett, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. chapter. “Disproportionately, the ones that die from a disease that is totally curable in this age and time.”

CMC says Black and Hispanic women are at a higher risk for more aggressive forms of breast cancer, with part of it being due to a lack of access to mammography in many areas.

Doctors recommend doing a breast checkup at least once a month.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
A rendering shows the latest design for the Surfworks surf park in Myrtle Beach.
Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders
Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Longs, 1 injured
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
Jerritt Orian Cox
Loris man accused of catalytic converter thefts in NC

Latest News

Conway Medical Center, community organizers team up to promote breast cancer awareness
Conway Medical Center, community organizers team up to promote breast cancer awareness
‘Day of Caring’ event draws 300 hundred volunteers to beautify a Conway housing community
Volunteers help beautify Conway housing community during United Way Day of Caring event
Hurricane Matthew left a major impact on the Grand Strand.
Grand Strand marks five years since Hurricane Matthew, some areas still rebuilding
Florence gearing up for return of SC Pecan Music and Food Festival
Florence gearing up for return of SC Pecan Music and Food Festival