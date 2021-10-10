Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina ranked No. 15 in latest AP Poll, Georgia climbs to No. 1

Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are staying steady in the college football landscape.

Coastal Carolina came in at No. 15 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday. It remains the highest position the team has climbed to in the rankings.

The Chants were also ranked No. 15 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll, one spot up from last week.

Both polls come off the Coastal’s 52-20 win over Arkansas State on Thursday, and ahead of a bye week for the Chanticleers.

There’s also a new team atop the AP rankings this week.

Georgia took over the No. 1 spot by a unanimous vote after Alabama lost at Texas A&M on Saturday. It’s the first time the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 in the regular season since 1982.

The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5, while Iowa climbed to No. 2 after their win over Penn State. Cincinnati and Oklahoma also appeared in the top five as No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Clemson did not re-enter the poll after falling out of the rankings last week. The Tigers return from a bye week on Friday with a matchup at Syracuse.

Coastal Carolina will be back in action on Oct. 20, with a showdown at division rival Appalachian State.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

