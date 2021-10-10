Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.
A new study shows the Tri-County area is the most expensive place to live in South Carolina.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The 2020 U.S. Census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state population. South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money.

Those 11 counties are: Horry, Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington and Jasper counties, The Post and Courier reported.

So even some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced.

The Local Government Fund only makes up a small part of the budgets of most counties.

Horry County, home to the Myrtle Beach area, will gain the most, at an additional $2.1 million. But that’s just 1% of the county’s budget.

Orangeburg County will lose the most, at $738,552.

But the state has also put in place a new program to offset some losses in slow-growing, more rural counties.

That will take some of the sting off the $590,434 that Florence County is losing out on after its population nearly stayed the same over the past decade. But it still is a hole in the budget, Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said.

“Half a million dollars is substantial when you look at it,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows the latest design for the Surfworks surf park in Myrtle Beach.
Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders
Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Longs, 1 injured
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
Jerritt Orian Cox
Loris man accused of catalytic converter thefts in NC
Quentin Mitchell
Authorities searching for missing Lumberton man

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say