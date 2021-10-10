Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Madison Martin
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said two people were killed and three others were hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened outside of Club Amnesia, which is located close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, and it’s believed that all parties involved were from North Carolina and knew each other.

Murphy said there were off-duty deputies working security at the club that night, and they responded after hearing shots fired outside.

He also said the incident happened after-hours, and that the suspects left the scene at a high rate of speed into North Carolina.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows the latest design for the Surfworks surf park in Myrtle Beach.
Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders
Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Longs, 1 injured
According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
Rain Chances This Weekend
FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy start to the weekend
Jerritt Orian Cox
Loris man accused of catalytic converter thefts in NC

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home
Grand Strand Humane Society in need of fosters, awaits return to permanent home