Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Longs, 1 injured

Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Crews were called to the Longs area after a vehilce hit a utility pole on Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said one person was hurt after a crash in Horry County on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of West Bear Grass Road in Longs at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned as a result of the wreck.

The person involved is being taken to the hospital for their injuries. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR also said utility crews will be on scene to help secure any damaged power lines.

No major outages were reported as of around 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

