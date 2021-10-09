Remembering Mollie: The Inspiration behind Mollies Morsels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Mollies Morsels started in 2019 and the business was started because of a rescue dog named Mollie.

Mollie had food allergies so her owner decided to create custom treats and now she sells all her products in a new store located in Conway.

Mollie tragically died after a hit and run in July 2021 but her legacy will live on through Mollies Morsels.

Check out Mollies Morsels located at 1350 US-501 Business #1 in Conway.

