Remembering Mollie: The Inspiration behind Mollies Morsels

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Mollies Morsels started in 2019 and the business was started because of a rescue dog named Mollie.

Mollie had food allergies so her owner decided to create custom treats and now she sells all her products in a new store located in Conway.

Mollie tragically died after a hit and run in July 2021 but her legacy will live on through Mollies Morsels.

Check out Mollies Morsels located at 1350 US-501 Business #1 in Conway.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

