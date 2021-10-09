Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The plan for a new surf park is making some waves in Myrtle Beach.

The city’s Community Appearance Board recently took a look at the completed building designs from Surfworks.

Getting approval from the board would be a huge step toward turning the rolling hills near the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex into rolling waves.

Fortunately for those involved with the park, it made a good first impression.

“It’s beginning to sound like a real thing that may come to existence here in Myrtle Beach next to the Sports Center and the Convention Center,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Kruea also said the board spoke highly of the latest renderings, complimenting the landscaping and design.

The designs showed everything the CEO talked about when first proposing the idea to the city council around a year-and-a-half ago, such as a pair of main buildings with a surf school, restaurant, brewery, surf shop and offices.

The renderings also included an outside portion with the wave machine, pools, performance stage, playground, and concessions.

The Surfworks website says they are still eyeing construction to start in December, with a completion date set for Spring 2023.

“If this comes to pass, it will be an attraction for the east coast I think,” said Kruea. “There’s something similar in Texas, it’s something new and up-and-coming on the experiential activity list. We’re excited about the possibility of having it here in Myrtle Beach.”

The surf park will still have to go before the community appearance board one more time for final approval. If approved, it’ll be eligible for a building permit from the city.

It’ll be an 18-month construction process from there.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
City of Myrtle Beach
4 candidates vying to become Myrtle Beach mayor face off in debate, Bethune hosts meet and greet
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Dale Long
Murrells Inlet man charged in child pornography investigation
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

.
Doctors optimistic but encourage caution when it comes to COVID as holidays approach
.
4,500 street lights being replaced with LED bulbs in Florence County
.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County