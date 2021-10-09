Proposed Myrtle Beach surf park presents design plans to city leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The plan for a new surf park is making some waves in Myrtle Beach.

The city’s Community Appearance Board recently took a look at the completed building designs from Surfworks.

Getting approval from the board would be a huge step toward turning the rolling hills near the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex into rolling waves.

Fortunately for those involved with the park, it made a good first impression.

“It’s beginning to sound like a real thing that may come to existence here in Myrtle Beach next to the Sports Center and the Convention Center,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Kruea also said the board spoke highly of the latest renderings, complimenting the landscaping and design.

The designs showed everything the CEO talked about when first proposing the idea to the city council around a year-and-a-half ago, such as a pair of main buildings with a surf school, restaurant, brewery, surf shop and offices.

The renderings also included an outside portion with the wave machine, pools, performance stage, playground, and concessions.

The Surfworks website says they are still eyeing construction to start in December, with a completion date set for Spring 2023.

“If this comes to pass, it will be an attraction for the east coast I think,” said Kruea. “There’s something similar in Texas, it’s something new and up-and-coming on the experiential activity list. We’re excited about the possibility of having it here in Myrtle Beach.”

The surf park will still have to go before the community appearance board one more time for final approval. If approved, it’ll be eligible for a building permit from the city.

It’ll be an 18-month construction process from there.

