Police: 13-year-old charged after fight on Hartsville school bus

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager has been charged following a fight on a Pee Dee school bus, according to authorities.

An incident report from the Hartsville Police Department obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened Tuesday afternoon aboard a Hartsville Middle School bus.

Police say video from inside the bus shows the fight was sparked by a student who police identified by the victim, being hit in the head with a phone case.

The victim threw the phone case back at the suspect, who then got up out of her seat and hit the victim in the back of the head after more words were exchanged.

Another student walked down the aisle when this happened and got into an altercation with the victim, who claimed the other student told the suspect to hit her.

While the two were fighting, the suspect then jumped on the victim and began hitting her in the head again. The report states the suspect kept punching the victim without stopping before the bus driver and several others broke up the fight.

The suspect later told police she had blacked out during the incident and didn’t remember everything that happened. The officer noted that judging from the video seen, they “could see this being possible.”

The suspect’s mother also told authorities that her daughter has been having anger issues since her brother was killed, and felt her daughter took every bit of anger out when she jumped on the victim.

The suspect is charged with third-degree assault by a mob/lynching and the case is being handled in family court. She is also suspended, pending a hearing with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The other two students involved had their punishments handled by the school, according to police.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

