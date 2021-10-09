Submit a Tip
OrthoSC offering robotic outpatient knee surgery to Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new addition to one orthopedic has resulted in a first for the Grand Strand.

OrthoSC recently began offering robotic outpatient knee surgeries to the area, specifically at its Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach.

OrthoSC officials said the robot and operating platform help with making more precise cuts during surgery, as well as aiding with implant replacement, protecting vital structures, minimizing soft-tissue injury and ensuring proper alignment and joint balance.

The robot will also only be involved in surgeries for patients who “meet specific criteria for total knee replacement.”

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter Ramsey said it’s a privilege to bring this new option to the Grand Strand.

“It’s very exciting as a surgeon to help lead that charge in an outpatient setting,” he said. “I have colleagues from across the state and the region that are eager to hear what we’re doing, and learn from us as well. So that will be an exciting opportunity going forward.”

