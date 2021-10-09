Submit a Tip
Loris man accused of catalytic converter thefts in NC

Jerritt Orian Cox
Jerritt Orian Cox(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/WMBF) - Investigators have charged a man with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in North Carolina earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jerritt Orian Cox, 39, of Loris, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 in the Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach areas.

Cox was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

