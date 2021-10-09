Submit a Tip
Hammock Coast Events happening in October

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) -Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Litchfield Beach are known as South Carolinas hammock coast. They are known for their southern charm and great events.

There are several events happening around the area this month and we learned all about them on Grand Strand Today.

Come along with us to learn more about the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show, Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, Tour De Plantersville, Tourism in Georgetown and Events at Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am.

