Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy start to the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s already been a soggy start to our Saturday with scattered storms moving along the Grand Strand. Once we get through this initial round of rain, most shower activity will be light to moderate for the remainder of today. The best chances of rain will be this morning, with some hit or miss showers or storms possible into this afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances This Weekend
Rain Chances This Weekend(WMBF)

An area of low pressure just off shore of the Carolinas will help to keep lingering showers in the forecast both today and into the first half of our Sunday. As of right now, tropical development isn’t likely with a 40% chance of development. The low pressure will continue to drift northward by the end of the weekend, shifting most impacts towards the Outerbanks of North Carolina tomorrow night and into Monday.

Chance of Development
Chance of Development(WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, shower chances will remain low as the heat and humidity cranks back up.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40...
Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America
Spirit Airlines announced new flights to the Granite State on Friday.
Spirit Airlines announces new daily flights from Myrtle Beach to New Hampshire
Fernando Contreras-Herrera (Left) and Cesar Inda-Silva (Right)
Two men sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl trafficking charges in Myrtle Beach
Eric Wade Hempel
Georgetown County murder suspect extradited from Tenn.
Akeila Ware, 29, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup...
Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder of Ga. girlfriend, unborn child

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Rain chances increase tonight, continue into the weekend
Rain chances increase tonight, continue into the weekend
Rain chances increase tonight, continue into the weekend
The system will drift toward the coast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Low pressure brings weekend rain chances