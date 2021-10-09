FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s already been a soggy start to our Saturday with scattered storms moving along the Grand Strand. Once we get through this initial round of rain, most shower activity will be light to moderate for the remainder of today. The best chances of rain will be this morning, with some hit or miss showers or storms possible into this afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances This Weekend (WMBF)

An area of low pressure just off shore of the Carolinas will help to keep lingering showers in the forecast both today and into the first half of our Sunday. As of right now, tropical development isn’t likely with a 40% chance of development. The low pressure will continue to drift northward by the end of the weekend, shifting most impacts towards the Outerbanks of North Carolina tomorrow night and into Monday.

Chance of Development (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, shower chances will remain low as the heat and humidity cranks back up.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

