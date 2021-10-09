Submit a Tip
Authorities searching for missing Lumberton man

Quentin Mitchell
Quentin Mitchell(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Pee Dee man.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Quentin Mitchell, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Dallas Road at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Mitchell is described as being 6′1″ and around 230 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing blue work pants and a shirt with a “Mitchell Lawn Care” logo on the back.

Mitchell also has tattoos of a “D” on his right hand and an “M” on his left hand, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

