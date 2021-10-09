Submit a Tip
Authorities organizing search for missing Dillon County woman

Crystal McDaniel
Crystal McDaniel(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are organizing a community search for a missing woman in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be in the Floydale area looking for Crystal McDaniel. Anyone who wants to volunteer and help is asked to meet with deputies at the Floydale Fire Department Saturday, Oct. 9. at 9:30 a.m. for a briefing.

McDaniel was last seen on Sept. 27 near Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road in Floydale. Authorities said she was wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans and black jeans.

The sheriff’s office later said she also may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707.

