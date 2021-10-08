Volunteers help beautify Conway housing community during United Way Day of Caring event

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 300 people volunteered to get their hands dirty on Friday as a way to show people in one housing community they care.

It was all part of The United Way of Horry County’s annual “Day of Caring” event, which serves as an opportunity for the organization to bring people out to help in the community.

The organization’s president, Blakely Roof, said this year the United Way decided to focus on one big landscaping project instead of several projects across the area.

For this project-they chose to help fellow nonprofit SOS Care, which helps people who have been diagnosed with autism and intellectual disabilities with numerous services, including independent living.

One of those initiatives is a transition house located at Oak Tree Farm.

Volunteers were seen Friday doing numerous landscaping activities at Oak Tree Farm, such as digging holes, planting trees and building a patio for those who live there.

SOS staff said the landscaping activities fall into their long-term plans, and they plan to build an apartment complex on the same property down the line.

Kathi Grace, Director of Marketing and Events for SOS Care, said they’re excited to see the volunteer pitch in because it makes their residents feel even more appreciated in this community where they’re thriving.

“They moved in during February and to see them thriving like they are is so heartwarming to me,” she said.

Residents at Oak Tree Farm were also excited to see the volunteers, even helping out where they could

“The plan for Oak Tree Farm was always for us to be a part of the community,’ said Justin Borrero, a resident at Oak Tree Farm. “To see 300 volunteers coming out, it’s fantastic.”

“It is, a really awesome experience,” added resident Cody Lewis.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.