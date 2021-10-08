Submit a Tip
Teens arrested in connection to Lumberton weapons investigation

Sebastian Cummings is wanted on several charges by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
Sebastian Cummings is wanted on several charges by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of teens are in custody following a Pee Dee investigation into weapon violations.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the final two suspects, 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings and a 15-year-old juvenile, were both arrested Friday.

Cummings is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He’s being held a the Robeson County detention Center under an $825,000 bond.

The juvenile is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy. They’re being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The two are also among several people arrested in the case, including three other juveniles. In addition to Cummings, four other adults are also charged in connection the investigation:

  • Quadrique Butler, 19, Lumberton
    • Charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
  • Travis Hunt, 18, Lumberton
    • Charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and cyberstalking.
  • Tina Chavis, 44, Lumberton
    • Charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
  • Angela Baxley, 44, Lumberton
    • Charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities have not released exact details on what happened in the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

