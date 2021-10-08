Teens arrested in connection to Lumberton weapons investigation

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of teens are in custody following a Pee Dee investigation into weapon violations.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the final two suspects, 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings and a 15-year-old juvenile, were both arrested Friday.

Cummings is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He’s being held a the Robeson County detention Center under an $825,000 bond.

The juvenile is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy. They’re being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The two are also among several people arrested in the case, including three other juveniles. In addition to Cummings, four other adults are also charged in connection the investigation:

Quadrique Butler, 19, Lumberton Charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Travis Hunt, 18, Lumberton Charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and cyberstalking.

Tina Chavis, 44, Lumberton Charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Angela Baxley, 44, Lumberton Charged with possession of a stolen firearm.



Authorities have not released exact details on what happened in the case.

